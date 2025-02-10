Fuel retailers speak out: The implications of NEVI Grant suspension

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — NATSO and SIGMA: America’s Leading Fuel Marketers, are responding to the Federal Highway Administration’s announcement that it will suspend approval of state electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plans under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) grant program.

“The NEVI program has in many states helped catalyze existing gas stations and truck stops to install fast, state-of-the-art EV charging stations,” said David Fialkov, executive vice president of government affairs for NATSO and SIGMA. In other states, NEVI has been implemented poorly, with chargers either still not built or, if they are, they’re in places nobody wants to stop.”

Fialkov noted that it is encouraging that Trump Administration is reevaluating rather than abandoning the NEVI Program.

“(We) intend to work closely with the Administration to share our experience and keep what’s been working, while reconsidering clearly unproductive approaches.”

Rolling Back

In his inauguration speech on Jan. 20, President Donald J. Trump emphasized his commitment to rolling back federal regulations related to vehicle emissions, which he referred to as the “electric vehicle mandate.”

“With my actions today, we will end the Green New Deal and we will revoke the electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto industry and keeping my sacred pledge to our great American autoworkers,” Trump said. “In other words, you’ll be able to buy the car of your choice. We will build automobiles in America again at a rate that nobody could have dreamt possible just a few years ago. And thank you to the auto workers of our nation for your inspiring vote of confidence. We did tremendously with their vote.”