NHTSA issues safety recalls for several models of big rigs

Several models of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks, as well as Frieightliner, Mercedes-Benz and Hino are on a recall list from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Kenworth models 2025 T180, 2025-26 T280, 2023-26 T380, and 2024-2026 T480 as well as 2025 model Peterbilt 535, 2024-26 model 536, 537, 548 along with 2025 model 567 have been recalled for an exterior light switch failure.

Freightliner E-Cascadia and EM2 rigs have been recalled for a loss of drive power.

Also model years 2023-25 of Volvo VNRE electric trucks are being recalled. NHTSA says the battery may short and cause fire.

Hino models NH7A, NJ7A, NJ7B, NJ7A, NJ7C, NV7A, NV7B, NV7C, model years 2022-25 are being recalled because the front right air brake tube can be damaged and leak.

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

NTHSA says the vehicle should be fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger if not addressed.

Owners should also receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair the vehicle, and to remind that the repair will be done at no charge.