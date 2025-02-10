The nation’s Top 10 Roads for commercial drivers

From delivery drivers to long-haul truckers, commercial vehicle drivers spend a lot of time on the road.

“Of course, not all roads are equal,” Commercial Truck Trader (CTT) said in a press release. “Factors like physical road conditions, traffic, and general motorist behavior affect how smoothly drivers are able to do their jobs.

CTT asked its Facebook followers which state has the best roads. Using their responses and data from the Federal Highway Administration, here are the top 10 states with the best roads.

Top 10 Best Roads

1. New Hampshire New Hampshire has the best IRI, coming in at 71.9, earning the top spot on our list of the states with the best roads. According to TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, New Hampshire motorists travel 13.7 billion miles each year and move $117 billion worth of commodities shipped to and from the state annually. This is why it’s key for the state to continue to invest in transportation infrastructure and keep roads in good condition.

2. Alabama Coming in second for the states with the best roads is Alabama, with an IRI of 74.1. In April 2024, Alabama’s governor, Kay Ivey, announced that more than $7.9 million in state funding was being awarded to the state’s cities and counties for a variety of road and bridge projects, enhancing her dedication to Alabama’s infrastructure.

3. Georgia Georgia placed third with an IRI of 77.2. Gov. Brian Kemp announced a historic $1.5 billion investment in transportation infrastructure in July 2024. This funding will advance the State Transportation Board’s projects, including $250 million for local roads, $593 million for capital construction, and $50 for capital maintenance to resurface state highways.

4. Florida Neighboring both Alabama and Georgia, Florida finished fourth in our ranking with an IRI of 78.6. Our Facebook follower, John I., commented that Florida was one of his picks for the state with the best roads. In addition to a lower IRI, Florida often receives praise for the roadway scenery. A state law mandates that at least 1.5% of all transportation construction funding be dedicated to highway beautification. 5. Minnesota With an IRI of 81.8, Minnesota comes in fifth for states with the best roads. On Facebook, Andrew L. compliments the roadways in northern Minnesota. The state spends $2.7 billion in state funds and $1.3 billion in federal spending on transportation, with 69% going to roadway infrastructure. 6. Tennessee Tennessee ranks sixth on our list of states with the best roads, noting an 83.1 IRI. The state’s Highway Program through the Department of Transportation provides a three-year plan for highway projects, as well as transit, rail, waterways, and aviation initiatives. This investment greatly contributes to Tennessee’s ranking. 7. Kansas Kansas earned an IRI of 86.6 and a seventh placement in our ranking. Two of Commercial Truck Trader’s Facebook followers acknowledged Kansas’ roadways as the best, including Charles R. who commented “Kansas without a doubt.” In fiscal year 2025, the Kansas Department of Transportation is requesting $2.3 billion, with $1.9 billion from the State Highway Fund, in expenditures to make capital improvements such as highway expansion projects and modernization projects. 8. Nevada Nevada placed eighth with an IRI of 87.9, receiving a shout out from Beldar C. on Facebook. According to TRIP research, Nevada motorists travel 27.5 billion miles annually and move a “significant portion” of the $164 billion worth of commodities shipped to and from the state each year. 9. Kentucky With an IRI of 88.5, Kentucky ranks ninth on our list of states with the best roads. Last year, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered a highway plan that includes almost $600 million annually in state and federal funding to address pavement and bridge repairs, including the more than 63,000 lane-miles of pavement that commercial drivers utilize. 10. Missouri Neighboring Kentucky, Missouri is our tenth and final state on this list. Missouri records an IRI of 89.4 In 2023, the Missouri Department of Transportation spent a record-breaking $1.8 billion on road and bridge work, likely resulting in better conditions for commercial vehicle drivers. Do you agree with these picks? Sound off in our comment section