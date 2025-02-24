TheTrucker.com
Hazmat team responds to big rig in possible sinkhole

By Dana Guthrie -
The Los Angeles County Fire Department received calls of a big rig stuck in a possible sinkhole in Commerce on Sunday. (Photo courtesy KCAL News)

COMMERCE, Calif. —  A hazmat team responded to the scene of a big rig stuck in a possible sinkhole in Commerce on Sunday morning. 

According to KCAL news, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said they received a call around 9:48 a.m. that a big rig was sinking into the ground near Sheila Street and Atlantic Boulevard.  

A health and hazmat team was on the scene as of 11:16 a.m., officials said. It is unclear how the big rig began sinking.  

No injuries were reported during the incident. 

This is an ongoing story. 

Dana Guthrie

