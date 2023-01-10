Head-on collision kills 2 truck drivers in Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Two truck drivers are dead after a head-on collision on Monday, Jan. 9, in Michigan.
According to the Michigan State Police (MSP), a truck hauling liquid propane, driven by Christopher Deneen, 35, of Niles, Michigan, was traveling east on U.S. 12 in Bertrand Township when he crossed the median and struck a big rig hauling gasoline.
Dustin Marshall, 46, of Osceola, Indiana, was driving the gas hauler and was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Deneen was pronounced dead at the scene.
The wreck caused liquid propane to leak; however, authorities were able to quickly contain it. No gasoline leaked from the tanker truck, MSP said.
MSP said they don’t yet know why Deneen veered into Marshall’s path. The crash is still under investigation.
