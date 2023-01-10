TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Head-on collision kills 2 truck drivers in Michigan

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Head-on collision kills 2 truck drivers in Michigan
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Head-on collision kills 2 truck drivers in Michigan
Two truck drivers are dead after a head-on collision in Michigan. Police said the driver of the propane truck veered into the path of the gasoline hauler for unknown reasons on Monday, Jan. 9. (Courtesy: Michigan State Police)

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Two truck drivers are dead after a head-on collision on Monday, Jan. 9, in Michigan.

According to the Michigan State Police (MSP), a truck hauling liquid propane, driven by Christopher Deneen, 35, of Niles, Michigan, was traveling east on U.S. 12 in Bertrand Township when he crossed the median and struck a big rig hauling gasoline.

Dustin Marshall, 46, of Osceola, Indiana, was driving the gas hauler and was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Deneen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck caused liquid propane to leak; however, authorities were able to quickly contain it. No gasoline leaked from the tanker truck, MSP said.

MSP said they don’t yet know why Deneen veered into Marshall’s path. The crash is still under investigation.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE