Heavy rain leads to flash flooding, water rescues in southern Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Up to 6 inches of rain fell Monday in parts of southern Missouri, prompting flash flooding in several rural areas and endangering a levee near a lake.

More heavy rain was in the forecast for much of the state through Wednesday, including for the St. Louis area. The National Weather Service office in suburban St. Louis said flash flooding could be worsened “by fall leaves clogging drains and culverts in some places.” Several counties in southeastern Missouri were under a flash flood warning.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.

St. Francois County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon that a levee near Iron Mountain Lake was “in danger of failing” and residents living nearby were urged to evacuate. The evacuation was not mandatory. A shelter was opened at the Bismarck Senior Center.

In nearby Reynolds County, authorities warned that rivers and creeks were rising fast. In Bloomsdale, volunteer firefighters rescued two men after they tried to drive through water on a flooded road. It was among several rural areas where water rescues were reported.