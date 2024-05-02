Heavy rain leads to flooding, closed roads in southeast Texas

HOUSTON — Torrential rain caused flooding Thursday, May 2, in southeastern Texas and officials in one county were asking residents to leave.
A storm system dumped heavy rain in Montgomery County, on the northern edge of Harris County and Houston. Officials in Montgomery County issued a voluntary evacuation order and said roads were closed because of flooding along the San Jacinto River.
The area generally got about 5 to 8 inches of rain within 24 hours, but some spots saw 10 to 12 inches of rain, said National Weather Service meteorologist Hayley Adams. More rain was expected through Friday morning.
No injuries or deaths had been reported, Adams said.
The weather service warned that flash flooding was expected in Houston, including at Bush Intercontinental Airport.
The San Jacinto River Authority closed Lake Conroe in Montgomery County because of high water levels and was releasing water from the dam that created the reservoir. County officials warned that “downstream flooding is imminent” as water is released.
Emergency management officials said the area could see flooding similar to that caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda, which dumped more than 40 inches in some locations in 2019.
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.