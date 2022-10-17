High wind warning issued for Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — A high wind warning has been issued for the Mackinac Bridge, which connects Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas.
According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, winds in the area are as high as 34 mph.
Motorists are instructed to reduce their speed to a maximum of 20 miles per hour, turn on their four-way flashers and utilize the outside lane.
Motorists are asked to exercise appropriate caution.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring wind speeds at various points along the structure. Additional steps will be implemented if conditions change. If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, please tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.
