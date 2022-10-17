Pilot opens new location in California; completes remodels of 8 more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Company is celebrating the opening of a new travel center in Palmdale, California, and the completion of eight more store remodels as part of its New Horizons initiative.

To officially commemorate these stores, Pilot Company teamed up with their local communities, partner organizations and Monster Energy to host on-site events featuring BMX bike shows, break dancers, special guests, giveaways and more than $100,000 in donations to area schools, according to a news release.

“Our team works hard to open a new store and make these remodels happen, and it’s a moment of pride for them to celebrate with their family, friends, communities and guests,” Allison Cornish, vice president of store modernization at Pilot Company, said. “Being that September is also when we recognize Driver Appreciation, it was only fitting that we go even bigger with these events to create a fun atmosphere for professional truck drivers and community members to gather together and have a good time.”

The new Pilot travel center in Palmdale and remodeled locations, which are listed below, incorporate Pilot Company’s latest store amenities:

Altoona, Iowa: Upgraded restrooms and bathrooms, an expanded deli menu, and new Cinnabon kiosk.

Boonville, Missouri: A new breakroom for team members, new kitchen to serve guests their favorite homecooked meal, and four self-checkouts.

Florence, South Carolina: New kitchen for team members to prepare an expanded menu of fresh food and grab-and-go cold items, fully remodeled Wendy’s, and four self-checkouts.

Gordonsville, Tennessee: Brand new restrooms and showers, newly remodeled Dunkin’ Donuts.

Hope Hull, Alabama: Newly added deli with grab-and-go options, an expanded beverage selection, and new Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J service center.

Joplin, Missouri: Upgraded food and beverage selections, fully remodeled Wendy’s, and four new self-checkouts.

Palmdale, California: Brand new location featuring a full deli with freshly prepared pizza, homestyle meals, and grab-and-go options, Subway, Cinnabon, four self-checkouts, five shower rooms, 55 truck parking spaces, 142 gasoline fueling positions and 7 diesel lanes with biofuel, DEF, and high-speed pumps for quicker refueling.

Pontoon Beach, Illinois: Fully remodeled restrooms, bathrooms, showers, kitchen, and Cinnabon kiosk.

Sullivan, Missouri: Upgraded deli with additional grab-and-go items, expanded beverage selection, and four new self-checkouts.

As part of the New Horizons project and in honor of its long history of giving back, Pilot Company is donating a total of $110,000 to 10 local school districts in the recently remodeled and new store locations to support their robotics programs, purchase needed equipment such as projectors and expand their creative labs.

“The three-year $1 billion New Horizons project marks the company’s most significant investment in store modernization to date,” the news release noted. “It will fully remodel more than 400 Pilot and Flying J travel centers and make additional upgrades at several more locations across the country.”

For more information about New Horizons, visit pilotflyingj.com/new-horizons, and to learn more about the 10-cent discount, visit pilotflyingj.com/rewards.