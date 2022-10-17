Carriers, professional drivers needed to help with Wreaths Across America

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Wreaths Across America (WAA), a national nonprofit organization that organizes the delivery of Christmas wreaths to the graves of deceased armed service veterans, is looking for professional drivers and carriers to help with this year’s operation.

Each year, truck drivers deliver thousands of balsam wreaths to more than 3,500 participating locations across the country; volunteers then place the wreaths on the headstones of veterans’ graves.

This year on National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, Dec. 17, WAA transportation partners will assist in delivering more than 2.5 million veterans’ wreaths.

“With the help of our volunteer transportation partners in 2021, more than 525 truckloads of veterans’ wreaths were delivered across the country by hundreds of volunteer professional truck drivers,” said Don Queeney, WAA director of transportation. “We are immensely grateful for the support of our Honor Fleet carriers who are taking the opportunity to give back in recognition of the sacrifice our veterans make, and because of their support we are able to fulfill our mission.”

