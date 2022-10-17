Truck driver pulled from burning rig on Pennsylvania Turnpike

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Good Samaritans helped extricate a driver from a tractor-trailer that caught fire after crashing into a bridge pillar on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday afternoon.
The accident happened in the westbound lanes of the turnpike at the 69.9-mile marker in Westmoreland County at 1:27 p.m., according to Yahoo News. Before catching on fire, the truck left the turnpike and hit the pillar supporting Eisman road.
Video captured by a motorist and posted to Facebook shows what appears to be the unconscious driver being dragged away from the truck as it exploded into flames under the turnpike.
A passerby helped remove the driver from the vehicle; the driver was later taken to an area hospital.
The truck, which was hauling mail, was damaged during the blaze.
