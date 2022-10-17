TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Truck driver pulled from burning rig on Pennsylvania Turnpike

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Truck driver pulled from burning rig on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Truck driver pulled from burning rig on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Good Samaritans helped extricate a driver from a tractor-trailer that caught fire after crashing into a bridge pillar on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. (Courtesy: Amy Romig via Facebook)

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Good Samaritans helped extricate a driver from a tractor-trailer that caught fire after crashing into a bridge pillar on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened in the westbound lanes of the turnpike at the 69.9-mile marker in Westmoreland County at 1:27 p.m., according to Yahoo News. Before catching on fire, the truck left the turnpike and hit the pillar supporting Eisman road.

Video captured by a motorist and posted to Facebook shows what appears to be the unconscious driver being dragged away from the truck as it exploded into flames under the turnpike.

A passerby helped remove the driver from the vehicle; the driver was later taken to an area hospital.

The truck, which was hauling mail, was damaged during the blaze.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE