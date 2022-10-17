TCA remodels driver recognition program

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has launched its reworked annual driver recognition contest.

Dubbed TCA Professional Drivers of the Year, the program features a name change, as well as a reworked driver application process, increased cash prize winnings for a larger pool of drivers and enhanced TCA membership benefits, according to a news release.

The program now celebrates up to five drivers, an increase from two in prior years, and each honoree will receive $20,000.

Drivers must be nominated and employed by a TCA carrier member.

“I am thrilled with this revamped program that allows for more drivers to be honored and more dollars to be awarded,” TCA President Jim Ward said. “Thanks go to the drivers, as well as to Love’s Travel Stops and Cummins Inc, which have financially supported this important program for many years.”

Winners are expected to show a commitment to safety, to demonstrate leadership on and off the road and to contribute meaningfully to the success of their companies or to the industry, the news release stated.

“Professional truck drivers are integral to our country’s economy, and performing their work safely and reliably is critical,” Vice President of Sales for Love’s Travel Stops Jon Archard. “Integrity, work ethic and perseverance are cornerstones for us at Love’s and we are honored to again recognize those drivers who share these values and repeatedly strive to set a high standard for the industry mile after mile.”

Applications to nominate a driver are now open and will run through Dec. 7. To submit a nomination, visit www.truckload.org/DOY.

“We are honored to support the TCA Professional Drivers of the Year program and the unwavering skill and commitment of truck drivers,” Executive Director of Sales for Cummins Inc. José Samperio said. “Drivers play a vital role delivering the food we eat, lifesaving medicines we need, and many other critical goods. These men and women are essential to powering our industry and the broader economy.”

Winners will be recognized during TCA’s Annual Convention, to be held March 4-7 in Orlando, Florida.

For more information on this year’s contest and previous year’s winners, visit www.truckload.org/DOY.