TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Highway worker saves driver from overturned semi

By The Trucker News Staff -
Highway worker saves driver from overturned semi
An Illinois highway worker saved a driver from this 18-wheeler crash. (Courtesy: Illinois Department of Transportation)
worker
Illinois District 7 Highway Maintainer Alan Ingle saved a truck driver after witnessing a wreck. Click photo for larger version. (Courtesy: Illinois Department of Transportation)

CASEY, Ill. — An Illinois highway worker is being hailed as a hero after saving a truck driver who rolled her rig.

Illinois District 7 Highway Maintainer Alan Ingle was hauling rock on Interstate 70 near Casey, Illinois, when he saw an 18-wheeler flip into the ditch directly in front of him, according to an Illinois Highway Department news release.

The release didn’t say when the crash happened.

After seeing the wreck, Ingle reacted immediately, pulling to the middle of the road and turning on his hazard lights to warn motorists approaching the scene.

He then made his way to the rig to check on the driver, who was “conscious but confused,” the news release stated.

As the rig began leaking fuel, Ingle reassured the driver that everything would be OK, helping her and her dogs get out of the cab safely.

The driver walked away with only minor scrapes and bruises, the news release noted.

“It was very apparent that the truck tractor was leaking diesel fuel from the tanks all over the underside of parts of the engine,” Illinois State Trooper Ryan Mayhaus said.

“The truck tractor could have easily caught fire with the driver still inside. Mr. Ingle was able to help the driver before fire, EMS or any troopers could get to the scene. It is my opinion that Mr. Ingle helped save a life.”

Ingle isn’t a stranger to being in the right place at the right time.

Earlier this year, he and a coworker came upon an overturned camper that was on fire. Equipped with military experience and training as a volunteer with the Toledo Fire Department, he was able to act quickly to extinguish the fire. Ingle said that he does not view the rescue as heroic.

“It’s part of our job to ensure the safety of the traveling public,” Ingle said.

And that is exactly what he did.

“I am grateful for Ingle’s quick thinking and that we have many such employees across the state who spring into action to assist those in need,” Region 4 Engineer Jeff Myers said.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE