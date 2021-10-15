Highway worker saves driver from overturned semi

CASEY, Ill. — An Illinois highway worker is being hailed as a hero after saving a truck driver who rolled her rig.

Illinois District 7 Highway Maintainer Alan Ingle was hauling rock on Interstate 70 near Casey, Illinois, when he saw an 18-wheeler flip into the ditch directly in front of him, according to an Illinois Highway Department news release.

The release didn’t say when the crash happened.

After seeing the wreck, Ingle reacted immediately, pulling to the middle of the road and turning on his hazard lights to warn motorists approaching the scene.

He then made his way to the rig to check on the driver, who was “conscious but confused,” the news release stated.

As the rig began leaking fuel, Ingle reassured the driver that everything would be OK, helping her and her dogs get out of the cab safely.

The driver walked away with only minor scrapes and bruises, the news release noted.

“It was very apparent that the truck tractor was leaking diesel fuel from the tanks all over the underside of parts of the engine,” Illinois State Trooper Ryan Mayhaus said.

“The truck tractor could have easily caught fire with the driver still inside. Mr. Ingle was able to help the driver before fire, EMS or any troopers could get to the scene. It is my opinion that Mr. Ingle helped save a life.”

Ingle isn’t a stranger to being in the right place at the right time.

Earlier this year, he and a coworker came upon an overturned camper that was on fire. Equipped with military experience and training as a volunteer with the Toledo Fire Department, he was able to act quickly to extinguish the fire. Ingle said that he does not view the rescue as heroic.

“It’s part of our job to ensure the safety of the traveling public,” Ingle said.

And that is exactly what he did.

“I am grateful for Ingle’s quick thinking and that we have many such employees across the state who spring into action to assist those in need,” Region 4 Engineer Jeff Myers said.