Historic Cincinnati-Kentucky bridge reopening pushed back

COVINGTON, Ky. — The reopening date of the John A. Roebling Bridge between Covington, Ky., and Cincinnati has been pushed back to Jan. 24.
The suspension bridge over the Ohio River has been closed since Feb. 15, 2021, and was originally scheduled to reopen in November. But engineers determined that additional repairs were needed, including replacing the expansion joints on the northern approach, The Kentucky Enquirer reported.
The iconic bridge was the longest in the world when it first opened in 1867, according to the Covington-Cincinnati Suspension Bridge Committee, a citizen’s group dedicated to the bridge’s preservation. It is now one of several bridges over the river but still regularly carries more than 8,000 vehicles a day.
The bridge previously closed in April 2019 after sandstone fragments broke from the north tower. Temporary netting allowed it to reopen in Aug. 2019 while officials developed the current $4.7 million project to update the bridge.
A pedestrian sidewalk on the bridge remains open during repairs.
