Hot dogs with ‘CHiPs’ set for Truck Driver Appreciation Week in California

Editor’s Note: CHiPs is the name of the popular American drama series that ran from 1977 to 1983 and is also a coloquial acronym for the California Highway Patrol.
SAN MARTIN, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol’s Gilroy Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility is hosting a hot dog appreciation lunch for truckers from 1-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, as part of Truck Driver Appreciation Week.
The week runs from Sept. 10-17.
“We would like to show our appreciation for the good job you are doing moving America’s products,” officials said.
The Gilroy facility is located at 12000 S. Valley Freeway in San Martin.
