Diesel Laptops releases new diagnostic tool

IRMO, S.C. — Diesel Laptops has launched Truck Fault Codes, a heavy-duty diagnostics tool that allows users to input a fault code and immediately identify and order the necessary parts to complete repair work.

“Our technicians have poured over all the data for every commercial truck manufactured the last 20 years,” said Diesel Laptops CEO Tyler Robertson. “But it’s going to save a lot of other people a ton of time, money, and labor. To be able to use Diesel Laptops tools to pull fault codes – or look up codes in your YMM and instantly get parts… It’s a game-changer.”

The new Truck Fault Codes tool will give Diesel Repair users diagnostic information alongside the other tools in the Diesel Repair platform, including fault code details and possible causes, repair instructions, step-by-step troubleshooting guides, wiring diagrams, testing procedures, parts lists and aftermarket parts alternatives, a news release stated.

“A lot of companies claim to have a way to cross-reference VINs, but the vast majority of VIN decoders on the market don’t really work as well as they should,” Robertson said. “Our tool gets granular. It doesn’t just say you need an air filter or a lug nut– that doesn’t really help. The VIN to Part Number tool serves its purpose and lets you know exactly which part you should get.”