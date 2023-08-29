5 FedEX drivers take home top honors at National Truck Driving Championships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five FedEx drivers were recognized with top honors at the 2023 National Truck Driving Championships and National Step Van Driving Championships (NTDC/NSVDC).

The competition, which took place Aug. 16-19 in Columbus, Ohio, is hosted each year by the American Trucking Associations and dates back to 1937, when it was known as the National Truck “Roadeo.”

Drivers who won their respective classes include:

David Coffel, of Phoenix, won the Straight Truck National Championship in his third appearance at the NTDC. A FedEx Express team member for 14 years, including 11 as a driver, Coffelhas logged more than 600,000 miles without ever having an accident.

John Greene, of Goshen, Connecticut, won the 5-Axle National Championship. A professional driver for 32 years and the 2015 Connecticut Rookie of the Year, Greene has accumulated more than 1.45 million safe-driving miles during his career. He has been a FedEx Freight team member in New Haven, Conn., for 13 years.

JC de la Cruz, of Anchorage, Alaska, won the Step Van National Championship. This was the third-straight NSVDC appearance for de la Cruz, who finished third at the championships in 2022. A FedEx Express team member for more than 22 years, de la Cruz has spent the better part of 18 years behind the wheel as a courier and has logged more than 290,000 safe-driving miles.

Robert Fair, of Sanbornton, New Hampshire, won the Twins National Championship. Fair, this year’s New Hampshire Grand Champion, has logged more than 2.3 million safe-driving miles during his 24 years as a professional driver. He is a member of the FedEx Freight team in Belmont, New Hampshire.

Roland Bolduc, of East Longmeadow, Mass., won the Sleeper Berth National Championship. This year marked the 18th NTDC appearance for Bolduc, who earned the National Grand Champion award in 2017 and 2022. Based in Windsor, Connecticut. Bolduc has worked for FedEx Express for more than 29 years and has accumulated more than 2.6 million miles without an accident during his 39-year professional driving career.

FedEx has established a reputation for excellence at the NTDC.

This year, FedEx had the privilege of sending a total of 156 drivers from across the country to the NTDC. With five national titles won in 2023, FedEx drivers have now earned 71 National Champion, seven National Grand Champion, and 10 National Rookie of the Year titles in the past 19 years.

In addition to five national champions, nine drivers were top finishers in their respective driving class at this year’s championships:

Adam Heim, FedEx Freight, of Rathdrum, Idaho, third place, 4-Axle.

Alex Lofgren, FedEx Express, St. Paul, Minnesota, third place, Step Van.

Bill Colantuone, FedEx Express, of Raynham, Massachusetts, second place, Straight Truck.

Greg Long, FedEx Express, of Frederick, Maryland, second place, Step Van.

Jamie Sowder, FedEx Freight, of Toone, Tennessee, third place, Flatbed.

Jim Kohr, FedEx Express, of North Chili, New York, third place, Straight Truck.

Ritch Fundell, FedEx Freight, of Tonica, Illinois, third place, 3-Axle.

Todd Flippin, FedEx Freight, of Lamar, Colorado, third place, Twins.

Tyler Rogers, FedEx Freight, of Fruita, Colorado, third place, Sleeper Berth.

Four drivers from FedEx received the highest score on the written exam:

David Comings, FedEx Freight, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, 4-Axle.

David Mogler, FedEx Freight, of Brighton, Colorado, Tank Truck.

Mike Bills, FedEx Express, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, Straight Truck.

Todd Flippin, FedEx Freight, of Lamar, Colorado, Twins.

A driver representing FedEx received the Vehicle Condition Award for the best pre-trip inspection:

Tim Blair, FedEx Freight, of Alcoa, Tennessee, 5-Axle.

Three drivers from FedEx were members of Connecticut’s Team Champions:

John Greene, FedEx Freight, of Goshen, Connecticut, 5-Axle.

John Sanchez, FedEx Express, of Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Step Van.

Roland Bolduc, FedEx Express, of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Sleeper Berth.