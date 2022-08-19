Section of I-40 east in Little Rock metro area to close this weekend

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Interstate 40 eastbound in North Little Rock will experience a full closure this weekend as part of a ramp construction project at the Interstate 30/40 interchange.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the I-40 eastbound lanes will be closed within the north terminal between 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, until 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. See map below for further details.

A new ramp is being construction in the north terminal for traffic traveling from I-30 eastbound to I-40 eastbound, according to ARDOT.

The weekend closure will allow crews to hang steel girders over I-40 lanes for the new flyover ramp.

I-40 eastbound traffic will detour to Interstate 430 south at the I-40/430 interchange (exit 147).

Traffic will proceed south to the I-430/30 interchange and take I-30 east (exit 129A). Traffic will continue on I-30 east to Interstate 440 east (exit 138A).

Traffic will then return to I-40 at the I-440/40 interchange (exit 11).