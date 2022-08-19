TheTrucker.com
Section of I-40 east in Little Rock metro area to close this weekend

By The Trucker News Staff
Section of I-40 east in Little Rock metro area to close this weekend
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Interstate 40 eastbound in North Little Rock will experience a full closure this weekend as part of a ramp construction project at the Interstate 30/40 interchange.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the I-40 eastbound lanes will be closed within the north terminal between 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, until 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. See map below for further details.

A new ramp is being construction in the north terminal for traffic traveling from I-30 eastbound to I-40 eastbound, according to ARDOT.

The weekend closure will allow crews to hang steel girders over I-40 lanes for the new flyover ramp.

I-40 eastbound traffic will detour to Interstate 430 south at the I-40/430 interchange (exit 147).

Traffic will proceed south to the I-430/30 interchange and take I-30 east (exit 129A). Traffic will continue on I-30 east to Interstate 440 east (exit 138A).

Traffic will then return to I-40 at the I-440/40 interchange (exit 11).

newmap
(Courtesy: Arkansas Department of Transportation)

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Trucker News Staff
