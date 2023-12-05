XPO makes bid to purchase Yellow’s service centers

WASHINGTON — XPO has won a bid to purchase 28 of Yellow’s service centers for $870 million, according to a Reuters report.
Yellow filed for bankruptcy in August after a dispute with the Teamsters.
The company announced it was shutting down on July 30.
The deal will add “significant footprint in areas where XPO was previously capacity constrained, the path towards the company’s 2027 goals,” Jonathan Chappell, an analyst at Evercore ISI, told Reuters.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware will hold a hearing on Dec. 12 to approve the bids.
