NFI hires Tyler White as VP of transportation management sales

CAMDEN, N.J. — NFI executives announced on March 7 that Tyler White has been hired as vice president of transportation management sales.

White has more than 24 years of experience in the transportation management industry, according to a news release.

“Transportation management is the future of supply chain, and our team continues to transform networks,” Chief Commercial Officer at NFI Bill Mahoney said. “With Tyler’s leadership and support, the team will scale and uncover new opportunities for our new and current customers.”

As part of NFI’s Integrated Logistics Solution, the transportation management team’s approach pairs customer service with Navitrace to develop custom solutions, the news release noted.

NFI’s business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing and distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, brokerage, port services, intermodal, global logistics and industrial real estate.

“NFI is the only 3PL and 4PL provider able to supplement client value with the greater organizations’ assets and expertise,” White said. “I’m thrilled to be a part of this team and partner with customers to optimize their networks.”

Visit the company online to learn more about NFI’s transportation management solution.