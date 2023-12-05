TheTrucker.com
Average diesel prices mostly down around nation

By John Worthen -
Average U.S. diesel prices are down in most areas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel fuel prices are continuing their downward trend, but prices are rising in two areas of the nation, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The average price sat at $4.092 on Dec. 4, down from $4.146 on Nov. 27 and $4.209 on Nov. 20, according to the EIA.

However, prices rose along the East Coast and Lower Atlantic region.

Along the East Coast, the average price for a gallon of diesel is up to $4.139 as of Dec. 4. That’s up from $4.121 on Nov. 27.

In the Lower Atlantic, the average price is up from $3.959 on Nov. 27 to $3.990 on Dec. 4, according to the EIA.

The lowest prices in the nation are along the Gulf Coast, where, on average, a gallon of diesel costs $3.737.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

John Worthen
