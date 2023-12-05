Average diesel prices mostly down around nation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel fuel prices are continuing their downward trend, but prices are rising in two areas of the nation, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The average price sat at $4.092 on Dec. 4, down from $4.146 on Nov. 27 and $4.209 on Nov. 20, according to the EIA.

However, prices rose along the East Coast and Lower Atlantic region.

Along the East Coast, the average price for a gallon of diesel is up to $4.139 as of Dec. 4. That’s up from $4.121 on Nov. 27.

In the Lower Atlantic, the average price is up from $3.959 on Nov. 27 to $3.990 on Dec. 4, according to the EIA.

The lowest prices in the nation are along the Gulf Coast, where, on average, a gallon of diesel costs $3.737.