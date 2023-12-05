Truckstop introduces new mobile app feature

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop introduced a new app feature accessible to customers with the Load Board Pro subscription on its Truckstop Go mobile app.

The new Load Alert Notifications feature allows its carrier and broker customers to access freight and capacity in a more efficient way, according to a news release.

“Adding to the already most trusted freight marketplace, Load Alert Notifications proactively delivers high-paying and current freight loads that match a specific carrier’s preferences right to their phone when the loads are live in the marketplace,” the news release stated.

Carriers aren’t the only ones who benefit from the new app feature, the company says. Truckstop’s broker customers also benefit from the feature as it increases the speed of finding a legitimate, quality truck and expands their reach to create an opportunity to build capacity and buying power.

“We have been incredibly pleased by the value Load Alert Notifications — a powerful new feature that lets highly relevant loads come to you — has delivered to our beta users and look forward to the impact it will have on our entire carrier and broker network,” said Julia Laurin, chief product officer, Truckstop. “Our carrier customers will get load alerts even when they’re not in the app, so they can be the first to access the highest quality, relevant loads.”

