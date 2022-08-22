DOT leader Buttigieg to visit 6 states this week on ‘Building a Better America’ infrastructure tour

WASHINGTON — U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Secretary Pete Buttigieg is embarking on a four-day, six-state tour, visiting Florida, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Ohio, Nevada and New Hampshire to help tout the Biden administration’s efforts to bolster the nation’s infrastructure.

“On the tour, he will highlight the Inflation Reduction Act and celebrate major infrastructure projects, made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, that will help grow the economy and reduce transportation costs for Americans. Additionally, USDOT leaders will travel nationwide to highlight other critical investments in American transportation infra structure,” according to a USDOT news release.

Following is the secretary’s schedule:

Tuesday, Aug. 23, Tampa, Florida

Buttigieg will be at the Port of Tampa to highlight a $12 million grant to construct a new berth that will add capacity and make shipping more efficient – helping to alleviate supply chain challenges and ultimately lower costs for consumers, while creating more than 800 full-time jobs. Additional details on the grant and other RAISE grants in Florida can be found here. Tuesday Aug. 23, Tulsa, Oklahoma Buttigieg will highlight a $10 million grant to reconstruct West 51st Street, including a connection under US-75, a new pedestrian bridge over the TSU Railroad, and a new connection to the Arkansas River Trail. The project will revitalize a community that was divided by the creation of US-75, making it easier and safer for people to walk, and providing more affordable transportation options in West Tulsa. Additional details on the grant and other RAISE grants in Oklahoma can be found here. Wednesday, Aug. 24, Fernley, Nevada Buttigieg will highlight a $20 million grant to help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50 and expand capacity for dual access to Union Pacific Railroad and Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail lines. This grant will increase supply chain efficiency, making goods more affordable for American families, and expand logistics and manufacturing capacity throughout the Northern Nevada region, allowing for job growth in the region. Additional details on the grant and other RAISE grants in Nevada can be found here. Thursday, Aug. 25, Sandusky, Ohio Secretary Buttigieg will highlight a $24.5 million dollar grant to reconstruct roadways and pathways for walking and biking along a major corridor that leads to the Cedar Point amusement park, helping give safer access and sustain local jobs and grow the economy. Additional details on the grant and other RAISE grants in Ohio can be found here. Friday, Aug. 26, Berlin, New Hampshire Buttigieg will be in a rural community in northern New Hampshire to highlight a $19.5 million dollar investment in the community’s plan for renewal and revitalization, which will fund a snow-melt system and rehabilitation of roads, sidewalks, and parking areas in downtown Berlin. Additional details on the grant can be found here.