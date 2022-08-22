TA Truck Service Center opens Summit, South Dakota, location

SUMMIT, S.D. — TravelCenters of America is expanding its network of TA Truck Service Centers by opening a new location at the TA Express in Summit, South Dakota, located at I-29 and exit 207.

The truck service repair facility offers four service bays, with TA Truck Service Emergency Roadside Assistance available for drivers in need of help while in transit.

The TA Truck Service has a team of technicians dedicated to providing preventive maintenance, computerized diagnostics, tire services, DOT inspections, brake/wheel end, electrical systems services and oil changes. All TA Truck Service centers provide a selection of parts inventory, oil brands and a full line of tires from Bridgestone, Michelin and Goodyear.

“As TA celebrates its 50th anniversary year, we are pleased to continue expanding our TA Truck Service network so drivers have more places they can count on while they are on the road,” Brian Lukavich, divisional vice president of truck service, said. “We are honored to serve all professional drivers and our ASE certified technicians work hard every day to deliver on our mission of returning every traveler to the road better than they came.”