Driver leaps to safety just before 18-wheeler flips off overpass

PASADENA, Texas — The driver of a tractor-trailer jumped clear just before the rig flipped off an overpass on a Texas highway following a collision with another semi on Aug. 18.

Dash cam video captured by a passing motorist shows what appears to be the truck’s driver escaping before the tractor trailer fell off the edge of the highway.

The incident happened on Texas State Highway 225 and Red Bluff Road, according to KPRC.

The video also shows conditions on the highway were wet and slick; Fox Weather reported that storms were moving through the area that day.

Severe storms cause 18-wheeler to topple off Houston freeway after hydroplaning https://t.co/U9pJSHlHxg #TXwx pic.twitter.com/cKveAXJY60 — FOX Weather (@foxweather) August 19, 2022

Fox Weather also reported that investigators said both vehicles hydroplaned, leading them to make contact and resulting in of the 18-wheelers being pushed over the guard rail.

“We’re told the driver bailed from the vehicle, but it is unclear if he jumped or was thrown,” Fox Weather reported. “He was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.”