I-470 multi-bridge project underway in Topeka, Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) multi-bridge repair project began on July 10 on Interstate 470 in Topeka, Kansas.

Eastbound and westbound I-470 are now reduced to one lane while repairs are made to the bridges over 29th Street, Fairlawn Road, Gage Boulevard and 37th Street. On- and off- ramps through the corridor will remain open, according to a KDOT news release.

Speed will be reduced to 55 mph in the work zone. Motorists should plan for slight delays and add extra time to their commutes. Work will take place Monday through Friday and Saturdays as needed, during daytime hours.

Another repair project for the I-470 bridges over 10th Street is expected to begin in August.

Traffic information will be provided prior to work starting.

Bettis Asphalt & Construction of Topeka is the prime contractor on the $1.7 million project.

It is expected to be complete in November, conditions permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 511.