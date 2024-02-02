I-55 bridge between Arkansas, Tennessee set for weekend closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Weather permitting, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will close the Interstate 55 Bridge between West Memphis, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee, beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, through 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5.
The full closure will allow construction to continue on the I-55 and Crump interchange, including repair work on the I-55 bridge and removal of overhead sign structures, according to a news release.
Closure details
- I-55 SB will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas.
- I-55 NB will be closed at South Parkway in Tennessee (Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit).
- I-55 SB ramp will be closed in Tennessee.
- Crump Boulevard WB will be closed in Tennessee.
DETOUR MAP
Click image for a larger version.
Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.
Travel information from the Tennessee Department of Transportation can be found at TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.