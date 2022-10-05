I-70 accident sends truck driver to hospital via air ambulance

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — A tractor-trailer driver was airlifted on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from an accident on Interstate 70 in Indiana after a passenger vehicle sideswiped his rig.

Troopers from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post responded to an accident at approximately 8 a.m. involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on I-70 near the westbound 23-mile marker.

The preliminary crash investigation by Trooper Colton Maynor stated that Judith Minar, 78, of Brazil, Indiana, was driving a 2019 Honda and attempting to merge onto I-70 westbound from the Brazil exit at the 23-mile marker when she failed to see a 2023 Volvo driven by Troy Pina, 40, of Smyrna, Georgia, who was traveling in the westbound lane.

Minar’s vehicle sideswiped Pina’s tractor-trailer, causing a collision that forced the Honda into a spin. The vehicle eventually came to a stop facing east in the westbound driving lane.

Pina’s truck traveled off the north side of I-70, rolling onto the driver’s side, trapping Pina inside. Good Samaritans at the scene rendered lifesaving first aid to Pina until the arrival of first responders.

Upon the arrival of the first responders, Pina was extracted from the vehicle and transported by air ambulance to a hospital in Indianapolis, for further medical care.

I-70 westbound near the 23-mile marker was reduced to one lane for cleanup for approximately four hours.