Facebook users have fun commenting about Florida Highway Patrol’s big rig

FT. MEYERS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has been busy over the past two weeks dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which devastated a large swath of the state after high winds and storm surges rolled through.

To showcase their relief efforts, dozens of photos have been posted to the FHP’s Facebook page showing officers at work in the damage zones.

One photo, however, has drawn a lot of tongue-in-cheek comments.

It shows a Sterling tractor-trailer, which is used by the agency to transport supplies for storm victims, decked out in FHP’s black and white livery.

Comments about the big rig totaled around 1,000 as of mid-day Wednesday, Oct. 5.

“Man I sure would love to do a DOT inspection on that rig. I guarantee you I can find multiple violations. Whats good for the goose is good for the gander 100%,” quipped Ryan Bicovny.

Ryan Johnson wrote: “Officer your truck is older than 2012 and can’t be registered here anymore, as it’s out of emissions compliance.”

Erick Cabrera wondered if the FHP may be in hot pursuit of a famous Transformer, writing, “Who the hell are they chasing? Optimus Prime?”

“Wait are those off road use only headlights, no emissions and a badly worn license plate. Why are your Dot #s blocked out and not visible. Well son looks like where going to have to shut you down for 10 hours and get those issues resolved,” wrote Will Boguslawski.

And Lou Nunzio Nl said he wouldn’t be impressed “unless Knight Rider rolls out the rear.”

Not all of the comments were as cheeky, however.

Bob Struyk wrote a note of gratitude, saying, “Thank you’ll so much for all you do. God bless you’ll and be safe.”

Mary Ogilvie-DiFlavis added: “The great Guys and Gals in Florida!!! Thank you for all you do to keep us safe ! We stand with you!”