Idaho now home to Love’s largest-ever location; new travel centers also open in Illinois, Ohio

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Bliss, Idaho, with the company’s largest-ever location at more than 21,000 square feet. The Bliss location opened Dec. 17, along with three other new locations — Olney, Illinois; Rockford, Illinois; and Napoleon, Ohio.
“We’re closing out the year by opening four new locations, including our largest yet, to help get customers back on the road quickly and safely,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Opening four locations in one day is no small feat, but our corporate and store team members know that providing clean places and friendly faces is more important now than ever.”
All four locations are open 24/7 and offer laundry facilities, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks, Fresh Kitchen concept, Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics, a CAT scale and a dog park. The Olney, Illinois, and Bliss, Idaho, locations also have on-site Speedco.
Other amenities include:
Bliss, Idaho
- More than 21,000 square feet;
- McDonald’s (leased location) and Subway restaurants;
- 115 truck parking spaces;
- 88 car parking spaces;
- 10 RV parking spaces;
- Nine diesel bays; and
- Nine showers.
Olney, Illinois
- More than 12,000 square feet;
- Arby’s restaurant;
- 39 truck parking spaces;
- 37 car parking spaces;
- Five diesel bays; and
- Six showers.
Rockford, Illinois
- More than 12,000 square feet;
- Hardee’s restaurant;
- 88 truck parking spaces;
- 68 car parking spaces;
- Five RV parking spaces;
- Six diesel bays; and
- Five showers.
Napoleon, Ohio
- More than 12,000 square feet;
- Arby’s restaurant;
- 80 truck parking spaces;
- 85 car parking spaces;
- Four RV parking spaces;
- Nine diesel bays; and
- Six showers.
In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 to the following organizations: Helping Hearts and Hands Inc. in Bliss, Idaho; Big Brothers and Big Sisters and SWAN (Stopping Women Abuse Now) in Olney, Illinois; the Winnebago County Sheriff Department’s K-9 Unit in Rockford, Illinois; and Northwest Ohio CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) in Napoleon, Ohio.