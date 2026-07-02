TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Idaho police investigating single-vehicle big rig crash

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Idaho police investigating single-vehicle big rig crash
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Idaho police investigating single-vehicle big rig crash
Idaho police are investigating a single-vehicle semi truck crash.

POWER COUNTY, Idaho – An investigation is underway by the Idaho State Police (ISP) into a single-vehicle semi crash that occurred at 3:31 a.m. on Wednesday near mile marker 58 on Interstate 86.

According to a news release from the ISP, a 2020 Kenworth semi truck driven by 45-year-old male from Aberdeen, Idaho, was traveling eastbound on I-86 when he reportedly lost control of the semi truck which went into the median and overturned coming to rest in the left lane.

ISP said the driver was wearing his seatbelt, but did not specify if the driver suffered any injuries.

The right lane of I-86 was blocked for approximately

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE