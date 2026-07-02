Idaho police investigating single-vehicle big rig crash

POWER COUNTY, Idaho – An investigation is underway by the Idaho State Police (ISP) into a single-vehicle semi crash that occurred at 3:31 a.m. on Wednesday near mile marker 58 on Interstate 86.

According to a news release from the ISP, a 2020 Kenworth semi truck driven by 45-year-old male from Aberdeen, Idaho, was traveling eastbound on I-86 when he reportedly lost control of the semi truck which went into the median and overturned coming to rest in the left lane.

ISP said the driver was wearing his seatbelt, but did not specify if the driver suffered any injuries.

The right lane of I-86 was blocked for approximately