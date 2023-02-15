Idaho State Police: Snoozing driver drove truck into Lochsa River

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — A truck driver reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel and woke up partially submerged in a Feb. 11 accident on U.S. 12 in Idaho County.

Idaho State Police (ISP) said the accident happened approximately 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 12 at milepost 155.5.

ISP said that the 66-year-old driver, a man from Lewiston, Idaho, was driving a 1994 Kenworth for KW Baker. He was hauling garbanzo beans from Missoula, Montana, to Lewiston.

ISP report that the driver fell asleep and drove off the road on the eastbound shoulder. He then traveled down a steep embankment and came to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle, causing the cab to be partially submerged in the Lochsa River.

The wreck caused around 50 gallons of diesel to spill into the Lochsa River, and the load of garbanzo beans wound up along the bank of the river.

HazMat worked to clean up the diesel spill and the incident was being investigated by the ISP.