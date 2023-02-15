Mack Defense awarded contract for U.S. Army Common Tactical Truck program

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Mack Defense has been awarded a contract to design, build and deliver trucks for the prototype and testing phase of the U.S. Army’s Common Tactical Truck (CTT) program. The prototypes will be tested and evaluated to determine the final requirements for the next generation of trucks to begin modernization and replacement of the Army’s fleet of approximately 35,000 heavy tactical trucks, according to a news release.

The U.S. Army’s requirements for the CTT program dictate a modern, scalable commercial-based platform with advanced safety technologies, increased off-road mobility, advanced cybersecurity, open systems architecture, improved fuel efficiency and commonality across truck variants to promote enhanced sustainability.

“We were confident in our ability to meet the needs outlined by the U.S. Army when we submitted our initial bid,” David Hartzell, president of Mack Defense, said. “Being chosen for the prototype phase of this program confirms that the Army recognizes Mack Defense has the experience in adapting our commercial based products, technologies and global value chain needed to meet the strict requirements outlined for the CTT.”

Mack Defense will provide three prototype vehicles to the U.S. Army by January 2024 to be tested by the Army.

“The vehicles include an on-road tractor, an off-road tractor, and a load-handling system truck each based off our commercial-based vehicle platforms and technologies modified to meet the strict requirements of CTT,” Jack Terefinko, CTT program manager at Mack Defense, said.

Upon completion of the prototype evaluations and testing in 2025 the Army is expected to launch a separate competition for a production contract for the modernization of the heavy tactical vehicle fleet.

Army officials have stated that an initial production contract could be over 7,000 trucks valued at more than $5.1 billion.

Mack Defense is performing two major defense programs of record, each with a scope that directly aligns with the CTT. Both projects use modified, commercial-based vehicles from the extensive global Volvo Group network.