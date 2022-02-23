Idaho State Police thank motorist who reported big rig fire

RURAL Idaho – The Idaho State Police (ISP) are thanking an alert motorist who reported an 18-wheeler fire Tuesday along Interstate 15.

According to an ISP Facebook post, ISP troopers responded to the call at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The semi’s trailer was on fire while traveling down the road, and troopers immediately alerted the driver to pull over.

The driver stopped on the shoulder, then separated the truck and trailer, according to the ISP.

“Firefighters with the Pocatello and Pocatello Valley Fire Departments responded quickly,” the Facebook post stated. “Still, the rear of the cab suffered extensive damage. The trailer was not involved. The driver of the truck, a man from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, was not hurt. The right lane of travel was blocked for about two hours to allow for firefighting operations.”

Troopers say they appreciate the citizen’s initial call reporting the fire, which allowed emergency responders to arrive quickly likely limiting the extent of the damage.

No injuries were reported.