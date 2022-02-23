TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Idaho State Police thank motorist who reported big rig fire

By The Trucker News Staff -
Idaho State Police thank motorist who reported big rig fire
An 18-wheeler caught fire on Tuesday while driving down Interstate 15 in Idaho. (Courtesy: Idaho State Police)
274570569 251531860500072 4076935795924117163 n
This semi-truck fire on Tuesday along Interstate 15 in Idaho could have been much worse had an alert motorist not reported it to police, Idaho State Police (ISP) said in a post on their Facebook page. (Courtesy: ISP)

RURAL Idaho – The Idaho State Police (ISP) are thanking an alert motorist who reported an 18-wheeler fire Tuesday along Interstate 15.

According to an ISP Facebook post, ISP troopers responded to the call at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The semi’s trailer was on fire while traveling down the road, and troopers immediately alerted the driver to pull over.

The driver stopped on the shoulder, then separated the truck and trailer, according to the ISP.

“Firefighters with the Pocatello and Pocatello Valley Fire Departments responded quickly,” the Facebook post stated. “Still, the rear of the cab suffered extensive damage. The trailer was not involved. The driver of the truck, a man from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, was not hurt. The right lane of travel was blocked for about two hours to allow for firefighting operations.”

Troopers say they appreciate the citizen’s initial call reporting the fire, which allowed emergency responders to arrive quickly likely limiting the extent of the damage.

No injuries were reported.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Omnitracs