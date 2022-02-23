Quality Towing Services announces new Lansing location

LANSING, Mich. — Quality Towing Services has expanded and is now able to provide towing and roadside assistance services throughout the greater Lansing area.
Located adjacent to Pilot and Flying J Travel Center in Grand Ledge, Quality Towing Services is providing full roadside assistance and towing services for the heavy truck industry. It’s located between Interstates I-96 at Exit 90 and I-69 at Exit 81.
Towing and Roadside Assistance Services
- Towing
- Jumpstarts
- Flat Tire Changes
- Lockout Assistance
- Fuel Delivery
- Collision Assistance
- Mobile Mechanics
- Electrical System Failure
- Braking System Malfunction
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.