Illegal blooms: Drugs found mixed with rig’s flower shipment at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas — In late December, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations officers seized millions of dollars of hard narcotics from a tractor-trailer at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo.
According to a news release, on Dec. 21, a 2001 Freightliner tractor hauling a utility refrigerated trailer with cut flowers was asked to go through a second inspection by a CBP officer. A canine was brought in to inspect the trailer, where CBP discovered nearly 165 pounds of methamphetamine in powder foam, nearly 855 pounds of the same drug but in crystal form and 165 pounds of cocaine with the commodity.
The street value of the narcotics combined was almost $10.3 million.
“CBP is proud of the work our front-line officers do to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities,” said Port Director Alberto Flores of the Laredo Port of Entry. “This significant seizure is an example of ongoing operational efforts conducted daily to protect our borders.”
The seizure is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations special agents.
