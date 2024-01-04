Passenger car destroyed after crashing under semi’s trailer

AUSTIN, Texas — The driver of a passenger car was taken to an Austin, Texas-area hospital on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 4, after authorities say they drove underneath an 18-wheeler trailer.
According to the Austin Fire Department, the trailer caught fire after the collision, which happened just south of West Parmer Lane.
The truck driver did not sustain serious injuries, authorities said.
Photos of the scene show an unidentifiable car pancaked under the semi’s trailer.
The accident remains under investigation.
