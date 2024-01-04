TheTrucker.com
Passenger car destroyed after crashing under semi's trailer

Passenger car destroyed after crashing under semi’s trailer
An Austin Fire Department firefighter surveys the scene of a wreck that involved a passenger car becoming wedged under this tractor-trailer on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN, Texas — The driver of a passenger car was taken to an Austin, Texas-area hospital on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 4, after authorities say they drove underneath an 18-wheeler trailer.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the trailer caught fire after the collision, which happened just south of West Parmer Lane.

The truck driver did not sustain serious injuries, authorities said.

Photos of the scene show an unidentifiable car pancaked under the semi’s trailer.

The accident remains under investigation.

The driver of the passenger car, shown above wedged underneath a big rig’s trailer, was taken to the hospital on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, after wrecking into the 18-wheeler. (Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

 

 

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

