Illinois truck driver wins Ford Raptor from CAT Scale at Walcott Truckers Jamboree

WALCOTT, Iowa — Tobias Owens’ life got a whole lot better on Friday, July 15, when he was presented the keys to his new Ford Raptor at the Walcott Truckers Jamboree.

Owens’ name was drawn as the CAT Scale Weigh to Win Sweepstakes Grand Prize Winner after he was awarded a trip to the jamboree.

His wife, Shelby, accompanied him. Owens is a driver for Kidd Transport, Rockford, Illinois.

“When I first got the email, I was a bit skeptical,” Owens said. “I thought there is no way I’d won. Then I read the email and talked to the people at CAT Scale, then I knew it was real.”

Owens had been hauling flatbed, but just about the time Weigh to Win Sweepstakes started in February, he started hauling dry van and weighed on CAT Scale a lot.

“I entered every ticket number,” he said.

Each time a driver weighed on a CAT Scale, they had a chance to win prizes instantly by playing the Weigh to Win Sweepstakes online at weightowin.com.

In addition to the Ford Raptor, CAT Scale gave away more than 5,000 instant win prizes valued at more than $106,000.