Indiana bridge over Wabash River closed for inspection after detour causes traffic increase

The Indiana State Road 225 bridge crossing the Wabash River has been closed for structural inspection after numerous semitrucks were forced to use the bridge as a detour.

The State Road 225 bridge in the Tippecanoe County town of Battle Ground has been closed numerous times over the years due to flooding on the river.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said the current closure is needed for a full structural inspection after the 12-ton limit bridge saw an increase in traffic on June 11.

INDOT said “over-sized semi-trucks” used the 12-ton limit bridge as a detour while Interstate 65’s northbound traffic was diverted through Lafayette on June 11 due to a fatal accident in White County.

The state agency said that a “comprehensive structural inspection” will be conducted of the bridge for safety before it is reopened at a later date.

