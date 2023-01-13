Indiana State Police search for semi-truck that struck, damaged overpass

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Indiana State Troopers are searching for a semi-truck that hit an overpass bridge and caused extensive damage in Allen County, Indiana.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, at the overpass bridge on U.S. 30 and under U.S. 33. The crash was unreported until video footage from a Purdue University camera was found. The camera had been installed on the U.S. 33 bridge for a structural engineering project.

The video shows a white semi-tractor, believd to be a 2014 or newer Kenworth T880, pulling a John Deere excavator on a flatbed. The top of the excavator’s boom arm struck the bridge’s support beams as it traveled under the overpass.

Purdue reported the crash to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

INDOT inspected the bridge afterward and found extensive damage.

The excavator is believed to be a John Deere model 135G or 160G. Troopers believe that it’s possible that the excavator would have needed repair.

The semi-tractor and excavator were last seen continuing westbound on U.S. 30 into Columbia, Indiana.

Investigators have not identified or located the vehicle or driver involved. Anyone with information that could help in the case is asked to contact the Indiana State Police at (260) 432-8661.