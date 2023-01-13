Driver ditches loaded big rig in Washington bay after brakes fail

MANCHESTER, Wash. — A truck driver was uninjured after his rig’s brakes failed on Wednesday, Jan. 12, in Manchester, sending the tractor-trailer off a nearby boat ramp and into the water.
According to a Facebook post from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, “the driver of the out-of-control truck decided his safest course of action was to aim for the boat ramp, where he ended up underwater.”
The driver “escaped safely,” the post noted.
The truck was later hauled out of the bay.
