Driver ditches loaded big rig in Washington bay after brakes fail

By The Trucker News Staff -
These photos show a submerged big rig in Manchester, Wash., after the driver's brakes failed. (Courtesy: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

MANCHESTER, Wash. — A truck driver was uninjured after his rig’s brakes failed on Wednesday, Jan. 12, in Manchester, sending the tractor-trailer off a nearby boat ramp and into the water.

According to a Facebook post from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, “the driver of the out-of-control truck decided his safest course of action was to aim for the boat ramp, where he ended up underwater.”

The driver “escaped safely,” the post noted.

The truck was later hauled out of the bay.

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years.

