Indiana troopers find $400K worth of cocaine in big rig’s sleeper

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A truck driver was arrested on Jan. 12 for transporting more than 20 pounds of cocaine along Interstate 70 in Indiana.

According to an Indiana State Police (ISP) incident report, an Indiana State trooper stopped a tractor-trailer driven by Jorge Bucio, 37, of Weatherford, Texas, at approximately 3:50 p.m. for a motor carrier inspection. Bucio was traveling from Arizona to Ohio.

The trooper noticed “criminal indicators” during a conversation with Bucio, according to the incident report.

This raised the trooper’s suspicion that some sort of illicit activity was happening, and a K-9 from the Plainfield, Indiana, Police Department was called to assist, according to the ISP report.

The dog indicated that it detected the odor of illegal drugs, which led to a search of the tractor-trailer.

Twenty-two pounds of cocaine was found in the sleeper berth during the search.

The cocaine is worth an estimated $400,000 on the street, according to the police.

Officer took Bucio into custody and transported him to Hendricks County Jail where he is being held, according to the latest reports.