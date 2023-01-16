S&R appoints new general manager

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — S&R Truck LLC has appointed Mark Snyder as general manager.

Snyder comes with 18 years in the fabrication industry, four years in food production and 11 years in farm management, a news release stated.

He has held roles including project management, process control management, continuous improvement and employee development.

Snyder worked for 18 years at A&B Process Systems, located in Stratford, Wisconsin, before joining S&R.

“Knowing the Hastreiter family, I’m excited to be part of a company that is locally owned and making impact on the local community,” Snyder said. “Impact grows by taking the existing strong workforce and upskilling current abilities, improving efficiencies and finding ways to bring synergy between departments and individuals.”

S&R joined the Hastreiter LLC family of companies in May 2022

S&R products include the manufacturing of heavy truck equipment, fire apparatuses, UTV units, rescue vehicles, command vehicles and the distribution of trailer and truck mount transportation tanks for dairy and other industries. S&R handles the repair and service work for all three groups as well as parts retail/distribution.

“Mark really exemplifies the values we hold as a business and as a family,” S&R President Ken Hastreiter said. “Both S&R and Mark joined the Hastreiter family of companies last year and we’re ecstatic to have someone of Mark’s character and caliber join us in leading S&R in serving our community, meeting our customer needs and taking care of our employees.”