Bobtail truck crashes into Pennsylvania grocery store as driver takes food break nearby

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A bobtail semi rolled backward and crashed through the wall of a Pennsylvania supermarket on Jan. 11, leaving a giant hole in the building.

KDKA reported that the unoccupied tractor started rolling backward and hit another vehicle before crashing into the Giant Eagle supermarket in New Kensington, Pennsylvania.

Video posted on Facebook by the New Kensington Neighborhood Crime Watch page shows the red tractor traveling backwards through the supermarket’s parking lot before crashing into the store.

“This just happened at New Kensington Giant Eagle,” Carrie Banks, who took a photo of the truck after the incident, said in a Facebook post. “Apparently truck rolled back into the store. The beer cooler stopped it.”

Investigators told KDKA that the truck was unoccupied because the driver stepped out to get something to eat.

The hole in the store has since been boarded up.

KDKA reported that the rig is owned and operated by A.R. Rush trucking of White Hall, West Virginia. The truck was impounded for inspection.

No injuries were reported at the store, which was open at the time.

KDKA reported that the store’s regular business was not affected by the crash.