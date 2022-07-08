Indiana woman sentenced to probation, fine for hazardous waste violation

GARY, Ind. — An Indiana woman has been sentenced to probation after violating hazardous waste regulations.

Michelle M. Rousseff-Kemp was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana on June 16 to 24 months of probation, a $5,500 fine and a $200 special assessment, according to a court news release.

Rousseff-Kemp was the former president and owner of K-Com Transport Services, Inc., an Indiana-based waste management services company that functioned as a hazardous waste transporter, broker and transport facility.

The former executive entered into a plea agreement stating that Rousseff-Kemp made a false statement and violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act for storing hazardous waste without a permit.

The investigation revealed that from June 2018 until November 2018 Rousseff-Kemp knowingly and willfully altered a hazardous waste manifest to misrepresent when K-Com transported hazardous waste to a facility for proper disposal.

Additionally, Rousseff-Kemp knowingly stored or caused to be stored hazardous waste without a permit issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) or the State of Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).

The Department of Transportation-Office of Inspector General conducted this investigation with the EPA–Criminal Investigation Division and IDEM, Office of Criminal Investigations.