Indiana woman sentenced to probation, fine for hazardous waste violation

By The Trucker News Staff -
GARY, Ind. — An Indiana woman has been sentenced to probation after violating hazardous waste regulations.

Michelle M. Rousseff-Kemp was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana on June 16 to 24 months of probation, a $5,500 fine and a $200 special assessment, according to a court news release.

Rousseff-Kemp was the former president and owner of K-Com Transport Services, Inc., an Indiana-based waste management services company that functioned as a hazardous waste transporter, broker and transport facility.

The former executive entered into a plea agreement stating that Rousseff-Kemp made a false statement and violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act for storing hazardous waste without a permit.

The investigation revealed that from June 2018 until November 2018 Rousseff-Kemp knowingly and willfully altered a hazardous waste manifest to misrepresent when K-Com transported hazardous waste to a facility for proper disposal.

Additionally, Rousseff-Kemp knowingly stored or caused to be stored hazardous waste without a permit issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) or the State of Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).

The Department of Transportation-Office of Inspector General conducted this investigation with the EPA–Criminal Investigation Division and IDEM, Office of Criminal Investigations.

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

