TP Logistics fleet surpasses 200 trucks, opens office in Augusta

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — TP Logistics has announced that its privately owned truck fleet recently surpassed 200 trucks.

In a news release, company officials called this “a significant milestone” in their plans to expand to a fleet of 500 trucks.

“Our team couldn’t be prouder of surpassing the 200-truck mark and look forward to the continued growth of our fleet,” said Chris Goodman, national business manager for TP Logistics.

Additionally, TP Logistics announced it will open an office in Augusta, Georgia, in August.

This office will serve as the Eastern hub for TP Logistics with the sales and dispatch teams relocating from the Thomson, Georgia, and the reload facility to the new Augusta office.

“Our new office in Augusta, Georgia, will give us the platform and presence necessary to grow our staff in correlation with our aggressive growth plan for our fleet,” Goodman said.

Tom Gennarelli, vice president of TP Logistics, said “dynamic growth in the Southeast is creating ample opportunity for us to expand our 3PL offerings and brokerage diversification.”

TP Logistics has plans to add hubs in the Midwest and Southwest in the near future.