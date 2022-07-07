Walcott Truckers Jamboree to celebrate America’s Truckers next week

WALCOTT, Iowa — The 43rd Walcott Truckers Jamboree kicks off Thursday, July 14, and continues through Saturday, July 16. The three-day festival will be held at the Iowa 80 — dubbed “The World’s Largest Truckstop” — off Intestate 80 at exit 284 in Walcott, Iowa.

This year’s Jamboree will feature a Super Truck Beauty Contest, an antique truck display, the traditional Iowa pork chop cookout, more than 150 exhibits, the Trucker Olympics, two firework shows, the Trucker’s Best Friend Pet Contest, a 100th birthday party for a 1922 Walter Snow-Fighter truck, and more.

“We can’t wait for everyone to be here enjoying the trucks, music, food, fireworks and just being together,” said Heather DeBaillie, vice president of marketing for the Iowa 80 Group.

“It is one of the best parts of the summer,” she continued. “We appreciate the dedication and hard work professional drivers perform. It’s an important job. Professional drivers deliver everything we need from food to vehicles to the stage set up for your favorite music artist. They are the reason we have hosted this event for decades. Drivers deserve to be celebrated!”

On July 14, attendees can enjoy a performance by rising Nashville star Kylie Frey. For the opening act, local favorite Dani Lynn Howe and Band will perform at 5 p.m. Fireworks and the Lights at Night show will follow.

Friday, July 15 brings a pet contest, the Trucker Olympics, CAT Scale’s Weigh to Win – Ford Raptor giveaway, and another great evening of music. Mo’s Garage will get the fun started at 5 p.m., opening for country super group Diamond Rio. Fireworks will cap off the evening.

The show will wrap up with awards presentations on Saturday, July 16. The afternoon will also feature high-energy ’80s and ’90s tunes from The Brat Pack starting at 1 p.m.

Admission to the show, parking and all concerts are free. Shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the event grounds.

The most up to date information and schedule of events can be found at www.truckersjamboree.com.