International Roadcheck postponed due to public health, safety concerns

GREENBELT, Md. — The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) has announced that this year’s International Roadcheck will be postponed. The annual event was originally scheduled for May 5-7, but growing public-health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted CVSA to delay the event.

CVSA announced in a press release on Wednesday, March 25, that it has decided to postpone the high-visibility, high-volume inspection and regulatory enforcement event until later in the year, adding that the Alliance will monitor the status of the pandemic and “appropriately select the new dates when it’s reasonable to do so.”

Once the rescheduled dates have been selected, CVSA will notify the commercial motor vehicle enforcement community, the motor carrier industry, the press and the public.

“International Roadcheck has run on schedule for the past 32 years, so its postponement was thoroughly and thoughtfully discussed before we made this decision, but it wasn’t a difficult decision to make,” said CVSA President Sgt. John Samis of the Delaware State Police. “This experience is unprecedented in our modern society, and we need to do all that we can to help stop the spread of this global pandemic.”

Even though International Roadcheck has been postponed, CVSA reminds drivers that roadside safety inspections and traffic enforcement will continue to be conducted every day, with enforcement personnel following their departmental health and safety policies and procedures, as appropriate.

“As we urgently respond to this time-sensitive crisis, we must remain diligent and committed to ensuring that the commercial motor vehicles and drivers providing essential goods and services to our communities are following motor carrier safety regulations,” said Samis. “Safety doesn’t take a break. It is always our top priority.”

At this time, International Roadcheck is the only public enforcement initiative that has been postponed. Operation Safe Driver Week is still scheduled for July 12-18, and Brake Safety Week is still set for Aug. 23-29.

For more information, visit cvsa.org.