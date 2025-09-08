Interstate 57 in Illinois impacted after trailer loaded with cheese separates

NEOGA, Ill. — A commercial driver was uninjured after his trailer separated and overturned on Interstate 57 near Neoga, Ill.

The incident occurred just after midnight Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Neoga Fire Protection Unit. The agency said it responded along with Neoga Ambulance to a semi tractor-trailer in the median of Interstate 57 near the 178 mile marker.

“Crews arrived to find the driver uninjured and safely out of the vehicle,” authorities posted. “The refrigerated trailer had separated, scattering its contents across the median and into the northbound lanes.”

Fire personnel worked to clear debris and boxes of cheese from the roadway, and the scene was handed off to the Towing companies at 2:07 a.m.

“This call was also the first response for one of our newest members,” the agency posted. “While his introduction to the job included sweeping cheese boxes off the interstate, it also highlights an important safety reminder:

When approaching emergency vehicles with flashing lights, motorists are required to merge into the opposite lane when possible. If moving over is not an option, drivers must reduce speed significantly. These precautions protect the safety of emergency responders, law enforcement, and tow operators working along the roadway.”