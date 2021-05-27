Iowa 80 Truckstop to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic June 3

WALCOTT, Iowa — Iowa 80 Truckstop, known as the “World’s Largest Truckstop,” will offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, June 3. This will be the second vaccine clinic offered at the site in partnership with Hy-Vee Pharmacy; the first was held May 4.
No appointment is needed for the walk-in clinic, which will be conducted on the third floor of the main building at Iowa 80 Truckstop, located off Interstate 80 at exit 284 in Walcott.
Both the Pfizer vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be offered. Anyone age 12 or older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, and anyone 18 or older can receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Children ages 12-17 will need to have a legal guardian present.
For more information about the vaccines, contact Hy-Vee Pharmacy at 563-359-3120.